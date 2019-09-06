Melania Wows In Gorgeous Navy Blue Caped-Gown At Kennedy Center

Melania Trump absolutely got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a gorgeous blue caped-gown for an event at the Kennedy Center.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless navy blue number that went down to her feet in handful of pictures she posted Friday on Instagram from the evening’s festivities. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and high heels. FLOTUS captioned the stunning post,”Honored to join the @kennedycenter last night in celebration of the grand opening of the REACH. This is an amazing investment in the arts and our next generation. #KenCenREACH.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“This is a momentous occasion for the arts,” the first lady shared, per a White House press release about the event. “The Kennedy Center has always been a powerful tool to bring people together.”

“This new addition will be so valuable to Washington D.C. and is so important to our community and to our nation as a whole,” she added. “I want to thank the Kennedy Center leadership and the generous supporters for inviting me to join them this evening and for the incredible work they are doing for our future generations.”

Melania always looks incredible no matter what the occasion as has been noted before. Most recently, she turned heads when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous sleeveless red dress during the G7 Summit in France.

She completed the look with loose hair and red metallic high heels.

