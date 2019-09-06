REPORT: Oakland Raiders Don’t Plan On Playing Antonio Brown Week 1, Unclear If He’ll Be Suspended

Antonio Brown is not expected to play week one for the Oakland Raiders.

According to Ian Rapoport on Thursday night, the Raiders “are not planning” on Brown playing week one. It’s not known at this time if the team is suspending the star receiver or will just have him inactive. Rapoport also reported that he’ll “likely” not be around the team during that time. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Gets Fined By The Oakland Raiders For Missing Practice)

The update comes after it was reported Thursday that the team was going to suspend Brown, which would void his guaranteed money.

Sources: The #Raiders are not planning to have WR Antonio Brown for Week 1. It’s not clear if it’s a suspension or if he’ll be merely inactive. But those are their plans. He likely will stay away from the team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

It’s time for the Raiders to end this circus once and for all. Brown needs to be shown the exit immediately. They should 100% suspend him, void his guaranteed money and cut him immediately.

He is nothing more than a circus act at this point, and he’s turning the Raiders into a sideshow at this point.

Are they a football team or Antonio Brown’s personal carnival? I’m honestly struggling to tell anymore.

Plus, if the Raiders don’t drop the hammer on Brown, then they’re signaling to the rest of the team that you can get away with his antics and garbage behavior.

You think the team is in chaos now? Just go ahead and wait to see what happens when there’s 52 guys who think they can get away with Brown’s behavior.

It’s going to be a disaster unlike anything we’ve seen in a long time.

Best of luck to Jon Gruden and the Raiders. It seems like they’re going to need all the help they can get in this situation.