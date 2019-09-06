US

Progressive Author Urges ‘Normal People’ To Stop Wearing Red Baseball Caps Because They Remind Her Of MAGA Hat

Woman in MAGA hat

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief

A Pulitzer Prize-nominated author is urging all “normal people” to cease wearing red baseball caps because they remind her of the Trump-inspired Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats and that “does weird sh-t” to her.

Rebecca Makkai asked her Twitter audience on Sunday “Is anyone else made really uncomfortable these days by anyone wearing any kind of red baseball cap?” On Friday, Twitter enthusiasts were continuing to tell her that no, they weren’t, but that maybe Makkai should assess her own feelings.

A man in NYC said that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers Tuesday for wearing a MAGA hat. (Screenshot Video/Fox 5 NY)

Makkai urged, “Maybe don’t wear red caps anymore, normal people?” (RELATED: Anti-Trump Mob Harasses Woman In MAGA Hat — Call Her Terrorist)

Makkai then moved to her central thesis: that the MAGA hat has reached the moral equivalency of the swastika used by Nazi Germany. She suggested that the “red hat has become a symbol of hate [because] of how its wearers act.” (RELATED: Video Shows Woman Being Harassed For Wearing A MAGA Hat)

Jim Bunner, a reporter with an NBC news affiliate, was fired for wearing this MAGA hat. Fox News video screenshot, Oct. 6, 2018.

The humorous responses came rolling in and were hugely contrary to Makkia’s fashion vision.

John Tyler asked, “Would you prefer Blue Hats??”

Mark Dice suggested Makkai “see a psychiatrist. Your Trump Derangement Syndrome is out of control.”

One commentator on Friday suggested the classic Chairman Mao hat might be more to Makkai’s liking.

The criticism left Makkai unmoved as she chided “all of the people who are like, “YOU CAN’T POLICE ME, LIBTARD!” Please note that I was specifically addressing ‘normal people.’”