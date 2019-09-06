SEC Week 2 Preview: Showdown Saturday

The second weekend of SEC football is set to get underway, and fans have to hope that it is better than the first one.

The first weekend of SEC football saw losses to Georgia State, Wyoming, Memphis, and North Carolina. It wasn’t the best way to start the season, but the SEC did win its two highest profile games, with Auburn defeating Oregon, and Florida defeating Miami. (RELATED: SEC Football Week 1 Preview: The Season Begins Anew)

This weekend, the season begins to kick into high gear as LSU travels to play Texas and Texas A&M travels to Clemson. So, without further ado, here are the best games in the best conference for week 2.

BYU vs. Tennessee: Both teams suffered devastating losses last week, with the Cougars getting run off their home turf by arch-rival Utah, and Tennessee suffering a particularly embarrassing loss to Georgia State. Both teams are looking for a fresh start to get their seasons turned around, and I expect this to be a sluggish, low-scoring games. The Vols will win, but it won’t be pretty.

Prediction: Tennessee 20 BYU 16

Texas A&M vs. Clemson: The defending national champions will face their toughest test of the season when Texas A&M comes to town. Last year, the Tigers barely edged the Aggies by a score of 28-26. While the Tigers are huge favorites at home this time around, but I expect this game to be closer than expected. Clemson will pull away late, but they will have a dog fight on their hands. (RELATED: Why Alabama Will Win The 2019 National Championship)

Prediction: Clemson 37 Texas A&M 24

LSU vs. Texas: Another elite SEC team will face a difficult road challenge this weekend when LSU travels to Austin, Texas. The Tigers look like they may finally have a solid quarterback with blue-collar senior quarterback Joe Burrow under center. Meanwhile, the Longhorns are led by junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who is considered a potential All-American. While Ehlinger is very good, I don’t believe he is elite. The Tigers defense will contain him, and Burrow will lead a late touchdown drive to put LSU over the top.

Prediction: LSU 28 Texas 24