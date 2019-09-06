Starbucks Offering Mental Health Services As New Employee Benefit

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson announced in a company memo Thursday that their employee benefits package will include a focus on mental health.

This announcement came during a leadership conference in Chicago hosted by Starbucks, attended by 12,000 store managers, according to Yahoo Finance. (RELATED: Mika Brzezinski Questions Bill Barr’s Mental Health)

“Over this past year, one of the things that partners have highlighted is the need for increased focus on mental health,” Johnson told CNN Business.

The company already has an Employee Assistance Program, however, workers were apprehensive to use those services. As a result, Johnson decided to strengthen the program to increase employee participation, CNN reports.

“We believe this is a societal problem and we want to take steps within Starbucks for our partners to break the stigma of mental health, acknowledge that it exists, and do some creative things to provide services to those in need,” said Johnson.

By focusing on mental wellness as health coverage to its employees, Starbucks aims to appeal to new talent through its offering of these particular services. (RELATED: Starbucks Apologizes After Police Were Kicked Out Of Store Because Their Presence Made Customer Uncomfortable)

“The more thoughtful we are about creating a range of benefits that matter to our partners – that helps us attract new partners,” the CEO said.