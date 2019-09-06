Tickets To Texas Vs. LSU Are At Least $480, Many Of Them Selling For More Than $1,000

People wanting to watch Texas play LSU in Austin this weekend will have to pay a lot of money to get in.

As of right now on SeatGeek, the cheapest ticket is $480 with fees included. There are also many tickets selling for north of $1,000 and the most expensive ticket is nearly $18,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I think it’s pretty safe to say people are very excited for this game. College football tickets aren’t usually cheap at all for big games, but they’re not generally this expensive.

This game has a special feeling around it. It’s one of the best teams in the SEC against Texas, which is a team many people are saying is finally back.

Plus, the Longhorns rocked Georgia last season after the Bulldogs were the second best team in the SEC.

People (myself included) are hungry and eager to see if Texas can live up to the incredible amount of hype the program has entered the season with.

The Longhorns fell off the map for several years, but Sam Ehlinger has brought them back to national relevance.

Now, they’ll stare down the Tigers and once again do battle against one of the best the SEC has to offer. That’s a guaranteed formula to jack up ticket prices.

Tune in at 7:30 on ABC to see if Texas can really get this season kicked off with a bang. In case you’re wondering who I’m pulling for, I’m all in on the Longhorns.

I like Coach O and I respect the Tigers, but Ehlinger is just too easy to cheer for.