Tucker Calls For U.S. Ambassador To Zimbabwe To Be ‘Recalled’ For Statement Praising Dead Dictator

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted a “completely out of control” executive branch “run by bureaucrats who don’t care at all who was elected” after a tweet from the U.S. embassy in Zimbabwe praised the country’s deceased former dictator, Robert Mugabe.

He also called for the United States ambassador to the country, Brian Nichols, to resign.

Mugabe’s 37-year rule was marked by economic turmoil and human rights violations, including seizing land from white farmers, before he was forced from office in 2017. He died Friday in Singapore at the age of 95.

“Former Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe died today,” said the Fox News host on Friday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight. “He was 95 years old and hiding in Singapore when he died. Here is how the U.S. Embassy chose to commemorate the death of a dictator, and we are quoting, ‘The United States extends its condolences to the Mugabe family and the people of Zimbabwe as they mourn the passing of former President Robert Mugabe. We join the world in reflecting on his legacy in securing Zimbabwe’s independence.'”

The United States extends its condolences to the Mugabe family and the people of Zimbabwe as they mourn the passing of former President Robert Mugabe. We join the world in reflecting on his legacy in securing Zimbabwe’s independence. — U.S. Embassy Harare (@usembassyharare) September 6, 2019

“It’s hard to believe that’s real, but it is real,” Carlson continued. “Apparently the U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwe signed off on it. He should be recalled for that. Meanwhile back in Washington, the State Department released a statement praising Mugabe for, and we’re quoting, ‘liberating Zimbabwe’ This is when you know the executive branch of government is completely out of control, that it’s being run by bureaucrats who don’t care at all who was elected, who are acting out of their left wing agendas without any restraint whatsoever.”

The Fox News host called Mugabe “such a bad leader that no normal person could look at him and say we need to mourn his passing. Not one person.” (RELATED: Tucker Says ‘Skin Color Is The Central Motivation’ For Brutal South African Killings)

“The only words in response to his death would be good riddance,” he continued. “He wrecked that country. He took control of one of the richest countries in southern Africa and reduced it to starvation. He made its currency as valuable as wallpaper. He literally committed genocide against an ethic group almost as soon as he was elected in 1980. Roberts Mugabe didn’t liberate his nation, he destroyed it, and only the U.S. State Department doesn’t understand that. Somebody ought to get to the bottom of who sent those tweets out.”