Are Expectations Too High On The Wisconsin Badgers Football Team?

People seem to be wondering if expectations are too high on my Wisconsin Badgers going into week two of the season.

It’s not hard to see why this question is being asked. It’s being asked because all the experts had their trendy upset picks as USF beating Wisconsin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All the idiots making the big bucks thought the Bulls had a very real chance of beating the Badgers. Of course, that’s completely insane, and we all saw the 49-0 beatdown that ensued.

Now, the narrative has pretty much completely flipped on a national level. Following the dominating performance and four touchdowns from Jonathan Taylor, people now seem to want to talk about the Badgers as playoff contenders and a likely Big 10 champion after only one win.

So, are these expectations unfair?

The short answer is no, but it’s a little complicated. The first point that needs to be made is that people in Wisconsin always expect the most out of our team.

That’s why our eight win season last year was such an embarrassment. People in Wisconsin expect excellence in all facets of our lives.

It’s what has made our people among the best in the world. We don’t tolerate losing ever. There’s never an excuse for not winning.

Having said that, beating USF is not really a fair indication of how talented this team is. Yes, we looked unreal against the Bulls.

It was men playing against boys. Jonathan Taylor feasted, our defense was smothering, our blocking was at an elite level and Jack Coan played well after a slow start.

However, we still don’t really know what Coan is capable of against an elite defense. As a big Badgers fan told me, “Let’s see how he does against Michigan when real bullets start flying his direction.” I think that’s a good way to put it.

So, yes, I have high expectations, but I always have high expectations. I don’t want to be associated with people who expect anything less than complete excellence at every single turn.

However, we’ve only played one game and it wasn’t against a team like Alabama. We looked damn good, but the identity of this team has still yet to be determined.

Either way, I think we’re in for some big things. I hope you’re all as ready for the ride as I am.