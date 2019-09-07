Antonio Brown Asks For The Raiders To Release Him, Claims Team Took Away His Guaranteed Money

Antonio Brown no longer wants to play for the Oakland Raiders.

Brown posted on Instagram on Saturday morning that he wanted the team to release him. Jeff Darlington also reported that the talented receiver told him the team took away his guaranteed money and made his contract “week to week.” (RELATED: Jon Gruden Says The Plan Is For Antonio Brown To Play Against The Broncos)

This is a blessing for the Raiders! I just said earlier today that it was time for the Raiders to cut and run from Antonio Brown.

Cut and run like the house is on fire because it most certainly seems to be that way. The former Steelers star is nothing but a gigantic distraction and problem.

Now, he wants out and the team should rush to oblige him.

I don’t know what Brown’s problem is or why he seems so intent on sabotaging his career, but it’s time to show him the exit door.

This has gone on long enough. Tell him to get lost, tell him to clean out his locker and then go forward as a team.

Brown’s days in the NFL could be coming to a rapid end, and he has nobody to blame but himself. What a disaster of a situation.