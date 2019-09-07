Buttigieg’s Brother-In-Law Tells Him To ‘Repent’ For Using Bible To Justify His Abortion Views

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s evangelical brother-in-law says the South Bend, Indiana mayor needs to “repent” for finding a false Biblical basis to justify his abortion views.

Pastor Ryan Glezman told the Washington Examiner Friday that he believes Buttigieg is deliberately distorting scripture in an attempt to appeal to evangelical voters. He was especially shocked by Buttigieg’s assertion that according to the Bible, life does not begin at conception but only when the infant first breathes.

Buttigieg made the remarks Friday morning during a rambling interview with “The Breakfast Club” that included commentary about his homosexuality and his appeal to black voters.

Buttigieg has repeatedly made comments about Republicans not living up to their purported Christian beliefs — even saying that conservative Christians are hypocrites for not supporting a $15 minimum wage.

But Glezman said his brother-in-law’s latest comments forced him to speak publicly. (RELATED: Pete Buttigieg Was Asked If Third-Trimester Abortions Should Be Legal. Here’s What He Said.)

“I feel a sense of responsibility and stewardship of my faith to stand up and say something, to say, ‘No, that’s not true,'” Glezman told the Examiner. “God places a very high value on all human life. Everyone is created fearfully and wonderfully in the image of God with intrinsic value. That doesn’t start at the first breath, it starts when we enter our mother’s womb.”