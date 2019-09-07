Josh Gordon Asks People To Judge Him On His Future And Not His Past

New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon hopes people focus on the path ahead of him and not what’s behind him.

The electric receiver has struggled with substance abuse since entering the league with the Browns and has repeatedly found himself in trouble. He addressed the issue on Friday on Twitter by asking people to focus on the future. (RELATED: Tom Brady Practices With Suspended Teammate Josh Gordon)

Gordon wrote in part, “I hope people will judge me on what I do now and in the future. I look forward to being a member of the Patriots once again this season and doing my part by contributing on and off the field.”

You can read his full statement below.

I really do hope Gordon has his life figured out going forward. The man is incredibly talented on the football field.

He’s one of the most physically gifted receivers we’ve seen in a long time, but he’s just never been able to stay out of trouble.

He’s constantly struggled with substance abuse issues, which has resulted in suspensions.

Now, he’s off of suspension and back with the Patriots. Tom Brady’s deep threat has arrived, and that makes New England’s offense insanely difficult to stop.

For the sake of Gordon, let’s all hope he’s clean and mentally in a good place. If he is, then the Patriots offense could be rolling this year.