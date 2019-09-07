LSU Releases Awesome Football Hype Video For Texas Game

LSU dropped an awesome hype video ahead of their Saturday matchup with Texas.

Everybody in the world of college football has been talking about the Longhorns and the Tigers. It's without question the most hyped game of the weekend, and I can't wait.

If you needed a little motivation to get juiced for tonight, this video should do more than enough to get the job done.

Give it a watch below. College football fans are going to love it.

It’s time to leave home.

It’s time to grow up.

It’s time to go out and make a legacy of your own. This is #LSU vs. Texas. pic.twitter.com/PrCYtsi3CB — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 6, 2019

Who is ready to run through a wall right now? I know that I am absolutely 100% ready to just truck myself through a concrete barrier after watching that video.

I can’t wait to see if the Longhorns are officially back and if they’re going to take it to LSU tonight at 7:30 EST on ABC.

As I’ve said before, I’m all in on Sam Ehlinger. The kid is an absolute baller. He’s got a great arm, he is absurdly mobile for a quarterback and the man has brought Texas back to relevancy.

Tune in tonight for the game. It should be an absolute beauty of a college football matchup.