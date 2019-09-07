Celebrate Pink’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Pink’s birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the 40-year-old singer's day, we searched the internet to find some of her most jaw-dropping and unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some incredible ones over the years.

Born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Alecia Beth Moore (the artist known as Pink) got her first big break in the entertainment industry at the age of 13 when a local D.J. asked her to sing back up vocals for his rap group Schools of Thought.

But her breakout would not came until 2000 when she started a solo career with her debut studio album "Can't Take Me Home" and found tremendous success with hits like "There You Go" and "Most Girls."

Since that time she has become one of the most successful artist of our time, selling 90 million records worldwide over the last two decades.

Just this year she released her 8th studio album titled "Hurts 2B Human" and she shows no signs of slowing down. On top of all that talent, she is drop-dead gorgeous. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Pink!