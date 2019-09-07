US

Trump Tweets Praise From Border Patrol Union President After Mexico Announces Massive Drop In Migrant Arrivals

U.S. President Donald Trump thumbs up as he returns to the White House in Washington, U.S., after an annual physical test at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Feb. 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Scott Morefield Reporter

President Donald Trump tweeted a quote Saturday morning from National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd lauding Mexico as a “true Border Security Partner” since the president “got involved.”

The president’s tweets comes after the government of Mexico announced a 56% drop in the number of migrants arriving at its border with the United States over the past three months.

Fox News reported Friday:

Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, citing data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the number of migrants apprehended at the frontier in August was 63,989 in August, down from 146,266 in May. Those numbers included people who presented themselves at U.S. ports of entry and were deemed inadmissible.

The Mexican government has deployed more than 20,000 police officers and National Guard troops across the country as part of an aggressive campaign meant to deter Central American migrants from passing through its territory en route to the United States. Ebrard said there had been seven formal complaints of human rights violations involving the National Guard, a relatively low number which he saw as another sign of success.

Mexico agreed in June to work to reduce migrant flow from Central America in exchange for President Trump not imposing tariffs on the country, offering major concessions which included the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops as well as asylum law changes. (RELATED: Mexico Steps Up Illegal Immigration Enforcement After Trump’s Tariff Threat)

“We’re showing that the strategy that Mexico put forward has been successful,” said Ebrard. “I don’t expect a tariff threat Tuesday because it wouldn’t make sense.”

Successful tactics the country has employed reportedly include targeting smuggling networks, raiding freight trains headed north, and warning taxi and bus drivers that transporting migrants could result in a loss of permits.