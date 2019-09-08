Amy Klobuchar Calls Trump’s Foreign Policy Strategy ‘A Game Show’

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar accused President Donald Trump of treating American foreign policy like “a game show.”

Klobuchar, who appeared Sunday morning on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper, also admitted that given the right circumstances, she might consider hosting the Taliban at Camp David as well. (RELATED: Meghan McCain To Klobuchar: ‘Leave My Father’s Legacy And Memory Out Of Presidential Politics’)

WATCH:

Tapper began the segment by bringing up President Donald Trump’s tweet about an abruptly-canceled meeting with Taliban leadership at Camp David.

Citing Trump’s tweet, Tapper explained that the president had scheduled negotiations with Taliban leaders and Afghani President Ashraf Ghani — and canceled them after the Taliban took credit for a suicide attack that killed 12 people, including one American soldier.

….an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

….only made it worse! If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

Klobuchar responded by criticizing Trump for calling the meetings in the first place, suggesting that while negotiations were a positive move, inviting Taliban leadership to Camp David without a potential deal in the works was not.

“It’s just another example of the president treating foreign policy like it’s some kind of game show. This is not a game show. These are terrorists. Yes, you want to try to end the bloodshed and talk to them and see if an agreement can be made and want to do it with our allies and keep those hard-fought democratic reforms in place. But the way he conducts foreign policy, this reminds me exactly of North Korea, he loved the showmanship but then the deals are not done and we end up in a worse place on the world stage than we were before,” Klobuchar explained.

“Would you as president be willing to have the Taliban come to Camp David?” Tapper asked.

“You don’t want to rule anything out but the main point is you want to have an agreement, you want to have it done with your allies. You want to make sure you’re ready to go,” Klobuchar clarified. “This is a very fluid situation with the president of Afghanistan, which is our ally here, they will have an election in the fall. The president has been doing these negotiations, fine. I think most people have not questioned we want to bring our troops home. I want to bring our troops home. It’s just the way he does it.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who appeared on “State of the Union” just prior to Klobuchar, told Tapper that the Taliban had made some promises prior to the canceled meetings but their move to enhance their position through the use of terror had forced the president’s hand.