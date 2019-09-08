Baker Mayfield Takes Monster Hit Against The Tennessee Titans For A Safety

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took a brutal shot against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Mayfield was under intense pressure in his own end zone when Cameron Wake crushed him from behind for a safety. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This wasn’t a love tap kind of hit. Wake did his best to de-cleat the Browns’ young passer, and he did a nice job to pick up two points.

Give it a watch below.

Cameron Wake wreaking havoc for the safety @Kold91 pic.twitter.com/m0x3fFGR5N — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 8, 2019

You just hate to see it! You just hate to see a guy like Baker Mayfield get absolutely obliterated!

I’m not a Mayfield hater, but I certainly am critical of him when he does dumb stuff. If you’re going to talk constantly, then you can’t be surprised when people laugh at you getting humbled a little bit.

On a side note, the Browns looked atrocious today against the Titans. After all the hype and constant media attention, they looked so damn pathetic.