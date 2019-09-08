Browns Get Blown Out 43-13 By The Titans To Start The Season. Should Fans Be Worried?

The Cleveland Browns opened the 2019 season by getting destroyed 43-13 by the Tennessee Titans.

We’ve been told for months and months now that Cleveland is supposed to be this amazing team. It’s all we’ve heard about. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All the experts want to talk about Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield and the rest of the squad.

Well, Mayfield and company got handed a dose of reality today, and they looked downright pathetic. From opening kick to the final moments of the game, Tennessee was clearly the better team.

The Oklahoma Heisman winner played so poorly that I was wondering if he was punking the whole league for a reality TV show with Ashton Kutcher.

Baker Mayfield completely collapsed in this one. 3 INTs in the 4th quarter, last one was a pick-6 and now losing 43-13. They are 3 minutes left in the game.pic.twitter.com/0mXNcbNkmt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2019

What an absolutely disgraceful performance from the Browns today. Maybe they should have spent a little more time practicing and a little less time reveling in all the attention they were getting.

Maybe, just maybe, Mayfield wouldn’t have been handing out turnovers like Oprah hands out cars if that were the case.

Baker Mayfield is picked off by Kevin Byard. #Titans paid him big money for a reason. He’s a stud.pic.twitter.com/hASegF5XQ8 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2019

If I was a fan of the Browns, I’d be furious right now. What an absolute dud of a season opener. I guess it turns out you actually have to go play the game.

You just can’t run your mouth nonstop and expect to win. Who would ever guessed?