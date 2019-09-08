Detroit Lions Tie The Arizona Cardinals 27-27 To Open The Season

The Detroit Lions opened the 2019 season in embarrassing fashion against the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Lions and Cardinals open the season with a tie! It’s only the second time in NFL history that an opener has ended in a tie. pic.twitter.com/lFvzlWhaWC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 9, 2019

Despite being up by 18 points at one point, the Lions managed to throw away the lead in epic fashion, proceed to call a timeout when Stafford would have picked up a first down and then ended the game in a tie after overtime.

I would be losing my mind right now if I was Matthew Stafford. That third down situation near the end of the game was atrocious. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What the hell was Darrell Bevell thinking when he called that timeout? That was the game! Bevell literally cost us this game.

Yes, the defense didn’t play great in the second half, but our offense, Stafford and T.J. Hockenson all brought their A-games.

That all was thrown in the trash thanks to Bevell’s damn timeout call.

I’m so frustrated right now. I guess this is why they’re the Lions. What an absolutely absurd meltdown and piss poor coaching.

If this is what we’re in for this season, then my Lions are in a ton of trouble. Do better, Bevell. Do much better.