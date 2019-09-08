Hong Kong Protesters Sing Star Spangled Banner, Ask Trump To Liberate City

Police in Hong Kong sprayed tear gas to break up protesters who assembled in the busy shopping district on Sunday, after demonstrators at the U.S. Consulate pleaded for President Trump to liberate the city of Chinese rule, according to Reuters.

Protesters set fires, shattered windows and vandalized the metro station, leaving the central district which consists of banks, jewelry shops and top-brand shopping galleries in devastation, as reported by Reuters. (RELATED: Hong Kong Protests Create Ripple Effect Across The Global Economy)

At one point during the demonstrations, protesters sang the Star Spangled Banner and called on President Trump to “liberate” the Chinese-ruled city.

Pro-democracy activists were shouting “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong, resist Beijing, liberate Hong Kong,” as they were marching outside the U.S. Consulate. (RELATED: Rep Dan Crenshaw: In Hong Kong, Protesters Wave American Flags. In America, Antifa Burns Them)

In August, Trump pressed Beijing to treat the protests in Hong Kong “humanely” as both countries are working on reaching a trade deal.

These protests have been going on and escalating for the past three months after a proposal to allow extradition of people from Hong Kong to mainland China gave rise to protests which transitioned into a broader mission of advocating for democracy in Hong Kong.

China has condemned the ongoing protests accusing the U.S. and U.K. of encouraging demonstrations as a way to damage their economy, according to the Guardian.