Ilhan Omar Rips Into Trump Over Cancelled Meeting With Taliban: ‘Such Hypocrisy’

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar called President Trump and his defenders hypocrites Saturday following reports that the president cancelled a secret meeting with the Taliban at Camp David.

“Hypocrites!” Rep. Omar responded to a Twitter user who said, “I find it funny that the same people who vilified @IlhanMN for speaking about Al Qaida, saying she was mocking 9/11, are vehemently DEFENDING Trump for inviting the very terrorist org who harbored Bin Laden in Afghanistan to Camp David just days before 9/11… mocking 9/11.”

Hypocrites! They sure know how to project their… https://t.co/lF7lgxorsX — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 8, 2019

In another tweet, the congresswoman quote-tweeted an old tweet from Trump where he criticized former president Obama over negotiating with the Taliban.

“Seriously, how can people stand for such hypocrisy?” Omar wrote.

Seriously, how can people stand for such hypocrisy? https://t.co/58a4gUqTb7 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 8, 2019

News broke Saturday that President Trump was planning to meet with Taliban leaders, as well as members of the government of Afghanistan for a secret summit at Camp David on Sunday.

Trump cancelled the meeting at the last minute due to a Taliban attack in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed one American soldier and 11 others.

“Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight.”

“Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to…an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?” Trump said in a series of tweets.

….an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

“They didn’t, they…only made it worse! If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight?” he added.

….only made it worse! If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

The United States has repeatedly negotiated with the Taliban, but has yet to reach any kind of final deal.

America has been at odds with the Islamic fundamentalist Taliban since October 2001, when the U.S. attacked the group for allowing al-Qaeda terrorists to train and organize in their territory.

The Taliban once controlled most of Afghanistan, but lost much of their territory following American military action in the country. However, the Taliban once again controls much of the country; according to some reports, almost half of Afghanistan is under some kind of Taliban control.

President Trump has repeatedly pushed the United States to reduce their troop presence in Afghanistan, however, many fear that the nation could become another hub for terrorists if the U.S. leaves completely.