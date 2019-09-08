Julio Jones Agrees To 3-Year Extension With The Falcons Worth $66 Million

Julio Jones agreed to a gigantic contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.

The deal is a three-year extension worth up to $66 million, and it’s all guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Atlanta and Pro-Bowl WR Julio Jones just reached agreement on a landmark three-year, $66 million extension that includes $66 million guaranteed – $64 million of which is due at signing, sources tell @mortreport and me. It ties together the two sides for the next five seasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

This is a huge needle mover in the NFL when it comes to contracts. Most NFL deals are not fully guaranteed. Outside of most of the first round picks, some short term deals and the occasional QB deal, the NFL is notorious for not giving fully guaranteed deals.

Jones just switched it up on everybody by getting a guaranteed extension and getting one worth $66 million.

He’s also worth every single penny the Falcons are paying him. Jones is one of the best receivers in the game, and he has physical tools you simply can’t teach.

Without Jones on the field for Matt Ryan to target, the Falcons would be in big trouble.

Props to him for getting his money and breaking the trend of NFL deals.