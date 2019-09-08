Kansas City Chiefs Receiver Sammy Watkins Rips Off 68-Yard Touchdown Catch

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins started the season off with a bang on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watkins caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes, and ripped off an incredible 68-yard touchdown. The defense was pathetic, but his breakaway speed was still very impressive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

That’s the kind of speed that Watkins has been famous for ever since his days in college. The man is like a track star.

There are very few guys in the NFL capable of keeping up with him, and clearly nobody on the Jaguars can even come close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sammywatkins on Aug 30, 2019 at 5:27pm PDT

There’s no question at all that the Chiefs are going to have an insanely dirty offense this season. They’re loaded across the board, and Watkins is just one of the many weapons Mahomes has at his disposal.

It should be fun to see what the Chiefs are able to do the rest of the way. They’re already off to a very hot start.