Nick Foles Gets Knocked Out Of The Game After Brutal Hit Against The Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is done for the day.

The Super Bowl champion with the Eagles got crushed after tossing a touchdown catch, and was quickly ruled out with a shoulder injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the hit below.

INJURY UPDATE: QB Nick Foles has been ruled out with a left shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/ChOxvmBOJR — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 8, 2019

Well, you just hate to see that if you’re a fan of the Jaguars. He was supposed to be the savior of the team, and the start of his 2019 season lasted less than a quarter.

We obviously don’t know the extend of the injury just yet, but that hit was absolutely massive. My guess is that there’s a real chance his shoulder is in big trouble.

The good news for the Jaguars is they have Gardner Minshew as the backup, and that kid knows how to spin a football.

He balled out his final year of college at Washington State. If Foles‘ injury is serious, then fans of the Jags might be seeing Minshew under center for a solid amount of time.