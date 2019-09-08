HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Smashes Central Michigan 61-0, Jonathan Taylor Scores 4 Touchdowns

The Wisconsin Badgers destroyed Central Michigan 61-0 when the two teams met on Saturday.

Jonathan Taylor dropped in for four touchdowns, Jack Coan threw for three TDs and 363 yards, Quintez Cephus caught two touchdowns and the Badgers absolutely rolled the Chippewas. We even got our first look at freshman phenom QB Graham Mertz, and he looked damn good. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch highlights from the game below.

My friends, it might finally be time to start buying into the hype I’ve been laying down for months. The Badgers look unreal.

They tuned up USF 49-0 and followed that up with an epic beatdown of CMU. We’ve outscored our opponents 110-0 through two games.

That’s just an absurd stat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 7, 2019 at 5:34pm PDT

People talked nonstop garbage to me all offseason after our eight win season in 2018. All I heard was people running their mouth about how Wisconsin had dropped off.

No chance. The Badgers are here, and we’re not taking prisoners. We have one goal whenever we step onto the field, and that’s to massacre anybody dumb enough to line up against us.

Through two games, we’ve done a damn good job of mauling our opponents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 7, 2019 at 1:20pm PDT

Keep sleeping on us if you want. Keep doubting us if that makes all of you happy. We’ll see who is laughing down the stretch.

2-0, my friends. 2-0!