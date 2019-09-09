Black Trump Supporter Said His Friends Told Him Not To Wear MAGA Hat — So He Bought The ‘Biggest’ One

A black supporter waiting to see President Donald Trump’s rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Monday night says his friends don’t want him to wear a red MAGA hat, so he bought the “biggest” one.

“I have a lot of friends who tell me that … I shouldn’t wear the #MAGA hat, so I bought the biggest MAGA hat,” Bryson Gray says ahead of tonight’s rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/ojOG20BdHp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2019

“I have a lot of friends who tell me that I shouldn’t support Donald Trump because I’m black,” Bryson Gray told CBS 17 before the rally, “which is sort of insane because I can support whoever the hell I want. And then also they tell me that I shouldn’t wear the MAGA hat, so I bought the biggest MAGA hat.”

Gray was indeed clad in what was likely the “biggest” MAGA hat to be found, and it clearly struck a nerve. The Trump War Room Twitter account’s Monday evening post garnered 70,000 views in less than two hours and had already collected almost 9,000 Twitter likes at time of publication. (RELATED: BET Founder Gives Thumbs Up To Trump, Thumbs Down To Democrats)

Trump held his MAGA-KAG campaign rally Monday night at Fayetteville’s Crown Expo Center.