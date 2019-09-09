Bruce LeVell Debunks Trump Is A Racist Narrative

Bruce LeVell, the executive director of the National Diversity Coalition, has a lot to say about the media coverage of President Donald Trump, especially when it comes to racial issues.

“If the African American unemployment is the lowest in the history of the United States, say it for God’s sake, it’s not going to kill you,” said LeVell on African American support for Trump. (RELATED: Black Unemployment Hits Record Low, Spurred By Uptick In Employment For Black Women.)

He went on to say that it’s hard for minorities to come out in support of Trump because many fear the backlash and retaliation.

WATCH:

—————————————————————————————————————————————

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows: