Central Michigan Coach Jim McElwain Said Wisconsin Had ‘No Idea’ What Was Coming Before 61 Point Loss

Some old quotes from Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain caught my eye on Sunday, and the man should be careful about running his mouth.

For those of you who don’t already know, Wisconsin smashed CMU to the tune of 61-0, and they entered the game favored by many touchdowns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You’d think the Chippewas would have wanted to get in and out of Madison as quickly as possible without much noise.

Well, you’d be wrong. An old quote about the game from McElwain started floating around Twitter. According to Even Petzold, the former Florida coach said, “Look, they have no idea what’s about to come. I feel really good about these guys and the preparation.”

He wasn’t the only one shooting off his mouth. Lineman Robi Stuart said, “They talk this big talk like, ‘Wisconsin this, Wisconsin that.’ I’m like, ‘Chippewas this, Chippewas that.’ You know what I mean? We line up in practice the same way they do. Let’s go get this.”

What a bunch of clowns. I don’t know how these quotes didn’t make the rounds sooner. Is McElwain a moron?

The last thing you do as a heavy underdog is to talk mad amounts of trash. You’re just asking to get embarrassed on a national scale.

Wisconsin had no idea what was coming? My man, you lost by almost nine touchdowns! Maybe focus less on running your mouth and more on putting a defense on the field that doesn’t resemble a pasta strainer.

As I said after seeing these bonehead comments from CMU, we didn’t play a game against the Chippewas on Saturday afternoon.

We had a public execution for the entire Badger state to enjoy. It was bloody, quick and over before CMU even knew what happened.

To paraphrase McElwain, they had no idea what was coming.

Here’s some free life advice. Don’t talk trash. It rarely ends well. Just go out there and get things done. Let the results do the talking, and a 61-0 win sends a deafening message.

As for McElwain and CMU, I only have one message left for them.

Now, we’re on to Michigan. Let’s keep the momentum rolling.