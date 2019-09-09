Clemson Remains Number One In The Coaches And AP Polls After Beating Texas A&M

Clemson is still the team at the top of the college football world after the latest polls were released Sunday.

The top 10 in the Coaches Poll are as follows:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma LSU Ohio State Notre Dame Florida Auburn Michigan

The top 10 in the AP Poll are as follows:

Clemson Alabama Georgia LSU Oklahoma Ohio State Notre Dame Auburn Florida Michigan

There was no doubt Clemson only further cemented themselves at the top spot after a dominating win Saturday over Texas A&M. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trevor Lawrence and company look like they’re on a different planet right now than everybody else. The Aggies were the only team anybody thought could hang with the Tigers.

They didn’t hang around for long as Dabo Swinney’s guys made quick work of them.

Alabama blew out New Mexico State, but that doesn’t mean much at all. The Crimson Tide could play the third string squad and still easily win that game.

So, I’m not going to applaud them for beating up an inferior opponent, and nobody should expect their polling position to change after back-to-back easy wins.

The one thing I am really excited about is the fact Michigan is in the top 10 of both of these polls, and Wisconsin is at 14th in each of them.

That means there’s a very high chance the Wolverines will be in the top 10 still when the two teams meet Sept. 21.

Both are now on bye weeks, and there likely won’t be a ton of movement over the next week.

That means the matchup in Madison is going to have all the hype in the world when Jim Harbaugh shows up to town. I honestly can’t wait.

My squad has rolled through two weeks of competition, and I only expect us to get better as more and more time passes.

I want Michigan ranked as high as possible. The taller they are, the harder they fall.

Sound off in the comments with whether you’re satisfied with the rankings or not. Honestly, I’m not sure there’s much that can be complained about.

They seem pretty spot on to me.