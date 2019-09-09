Politics

Rosario Dawson Won’t Endorse Cory Booker’s Presidential Bid

Actor Rosario Dawson and Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) are pictured in combination photograph

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni, Yuri Gripas/File

William Davis Reporter

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is running for president, but he won’t have his girlfriend by his side during the campaign.

Actress Rosario Dawson said she has no plans to endorse Booker, even though the two are dating. (RELATED: Cory Booker: Sometimes I Feel Like A Punching Bag)

“Regardless of Cory, I wasn’t going to be behind any particular candidate this election,” Dawson said at Variety’s Toronto Film Festival. “I really just want to be behind the electorate.”

Dawson also accused the media of holding her to a different standard than Booker, mentioning that the press is not paying as much attention to her appearance in the upcoming Zombieland sequel.

Actress Rosario Dawson arrives at the Premiere of "The Zookeeper" at the Regency Village Theater, Westwood on July 6, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“He’s hoping to make the ‘Zombieland’ premiere, but I’m curious to see, if he doesn’t, if he’s going to get the same amount of press being like ‘why aren’t you supporting your women,” Dawson said. “I’ve been getting all this press like ‘Why aren’t you at your man’s side’ when I’ve made it really clear that it’s okay to be a working mom.”

Dawson and Booker have been public about their relationship since March, shortly after Booker launched his campaign. The first-term New Jersey senator has struggled to gain traction in the race so far, polling well behind the front-runners, former Vice President Joe Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.