REPORT: Dak Prescott Earns More Than $50 Million From Endorsements And Insurance

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott apparently makes an absurd amount of money off of the field.

Prescott, who will make just north of $2 million this season, is in the middle of a massive contract negotiation with the team, but he’s already sitting on fat stacks of cash thanks to off-the-field income.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on May 21, 2019 at 2:44pm PDT

ESPN reported the following on Sunday:

Prescott has loss-of-value and disability insurance policies, as well as multiyear endorsement deals, that all together are valued at more than $50 million, league sources told ESPN. The insurance policies protect the star quarterback if he has a career-threatening injury. The endorsement deals, worth more than what some starting NFL quarterbacks are making, are in place for years, according to sources.

Well, I think it’s safe to say Prescott certainly isn’t struggling for cash. You don’t exactly need to rush to sign a new deal if you’re just counting up your money off of the field. (RELATED: Jared Goff Signs 4-Year Extension With The Rams, Will Get $110 Million Guaranteed)

Prescott is probably going to make a ton of cash on his new deal with the Cowboys, and he’s young enough that he’ll score at least one more gigantic contract.

There’s a very real chance he could retire as one of the richest players in NFL history if he can stay healthy and keep playing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Dec 29, 2018 at 3:14pm PST

One thing is for sure, life sure is good when you’re the face of the Dallas Cowboys. They’re the most valuable franchise in sports, and you’re bound to end up rich if you play QB for them.

Prescott is already a well-paid man, and he’ll be even richer once he signs a new deal. Props to him for getting a ton of money.