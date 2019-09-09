Dem Congressman Joe Cunningham’s Wife Outraged Obamacare Won’t Cover Couple’s Marriage Counseling

Democratic South Carolina Rep. Joe Cunningham’s wife Amanda went on an Instagram tirade Monday about the couple’s health insurance coverage, because it does not cover her therapy sessions or cover the couple’s marriage counseling.

“Once again all of my mental health therapy sessions are denied in addition to all of our marriage counseling sessions,” Amanda Cunningham said. “It’s just mind-blowing to me that these basic well-known needs that mental health is healthcare are still being denied, that we’re still fighting for these basic things.”

New video: Dem congressman Joe Cunningham’s wife is outraged her taxpayer-subsidized Obamacare plan doesn’t pay for her therapy, their marriage counselinghttps://t.co/HQLyf1g4Iy pic.twitter.com/3NXD4qD98c — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 9, 2019

Amanda also added that she was going to reach out to her congressman, who is also her husband. (RELATED: Rosario Dawson Endorses Cory Booker’s Presidential Bid After Backlash)

“I’m reaching out to my congressman yes also my husband,” she said. “What can we do about this? Let’s go to the House floor, let’s write a bill. I don’t know what you do, but let’s do it.”

Members of Congress have access to taxpayer subsidized Obamacare “gold” plans, according to CareFirst.

Joe Cunningham is in his first term representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional district, a district previously represented by Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford. Cunningham has been a strong supporter of the Affordable Care Act and has opposed Republican efforts to improve or replace it. (RELATED: Mark Sanford Thinks He Can Do The Job Better Than Trump, Says He’s Mulling 2020 Run)

Cunningham pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2018 election cycle when he defeated Republican nominee Katie Arrington, who had unseated Sanford in a primary. House Republicans are expected to make Cunningham one of their top targets in 2020.