Donald Trump Honors Dayton Police With Medals Of Valor, Condemns ‘Vile And Wicked’ Shooter

President Donald Trump honored Dayton, Ohio police officers and Texas civilians who respectively responded to two mass shootings last month, during an event Monday at the White House.

“One month ago, America witnessed horror beyond belief. On Saturday, August 3rd, at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, the soulless and bigoted monster killed 22 innocent people and wounded 27 others. It happened very quickly. It was a racist attack motivated by pure evil hatred,” Trump said.

The president also honored those officers who served during the shooting in Dayton, Ohio, condemning the shooter as “a vile and wicked murderer.”

“Our nation is shocked and enraged by these inhuman and sadistic acts of bloodshed. We fail to comprehend how any person could be so warped by malice and contempt,” said Trump.

Trump continued, praising those who stepped up and put themselves in harm’s way to help those affected by the terrible mass shootings that occurred last month.

“They rose up, they defied fear, they stared down death to protect the innocent, and stand tall they did just for righteous and for good,” he said.

The Dayton officers were honored with Medals of Valor.

In August, two mass shootings occurred within 24 hours. On August 3rd in El Paso, Texas, a 21-year-old man named Patrick Crusius allegedly entered a Walmart and began firing on innocent people, killing 22.

According to a manifesto published online that appeared to be the shooter’s, he harbored racist views toward Hispanics and appeared to deliberately target Hispanics in the shooting. (RELATED: Donald Trump Condemns White Supremacy After Mass Shootings In El Paso, Texas, And Dayton, Ohio)

In Dayton, Ohio, another shooting took place, killing nine and wounding 26. The alleged shooter, 24-year-old Connor Betts, did not appear to be ideologically motivated, however, his online activities indicates that he identified as a “leftist.”