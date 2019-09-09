Ellen DeGeneres Spills The Details Of Her Visit With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Ellen DeGeneres got everyone’s attention Monday when she shared the details of her visit with the newest member of the royal family, Archie Harrison along with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“Here’s a sentence I thought I’d never say, but I spent the afternoon with Prince Harry and Meghan [Markle],” the 61-year-old talk show host dished in a preview clip from her upcoming season 17, according to the “Today” show in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

WATCH:

“And I just want to say it was an honor … for them to meet me,” she added after meeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “Seriously, they are so amazing. They are the cutest couple and so down-to-earth. I hate it. I see them get attacked and it’s not fair.” (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

DeGeneres continued, “They’re just two of the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. They’re doing so much good for the world.”

“They’re doing all this work in Botswana for elephants, and they like what I’m doing for the gorillas in Rwanda,” the talk show host explained. “So we’re going to all do something together.”

She then went on to share that the “most important thing” that happened during the trip was getting to meet the former “Suits” actress’ and Harry’s child, Archie.

“I got to hold little Archie, the baby,” she smiled. “I fed Archie.”

DeGeneres then asked if the audience members would like to see a picture, before admitting that she actually didn’t have one, but drew a picture of the crowd and said how much he looks like Harry.

The comments come after the royal couple have been in the headlines lately after being called hypocrites for lecturing about environmental welfare and then taking private planes for multiple trips back to back.