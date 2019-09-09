ESPN Releases Awesome Video Of Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

ESPN recently dropped an awesome feature on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The star passer has taken the world of college football by storm ever since he got the starting job, and it absolutely looks like he’s bound for some big things.

With every passing week, the hype surrounding Lawrence only grows more and more as people look at him as the best QB prospect in a generation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he’d be okay getting none of the attention, and that’s made abundantly clear in the video from ESPN. Give it a watch below.

Trevor Lawrence really does seem like just a down to Earth young man. It’s almost like he has no idea just how famous and influential he is.

The man is the most famous college athlete on the planet, and he just wants to focus on football and not much else.

That’s the kind of attitude coaches dreaming about having in their star quarterback.

There are plenty of athletes who talk way too much and don’t produce enough. There are examples all over the sports world of people like that.

Clearly, Lawrence isn’t even close to being one of those guys. He just keeps his head down and slings touchdown passes. What more could you ever ask for?

We have nearly two full more seasons of Lawrence, and I can’t wait to see what he does with his remaining eligibility.

The kid is a straight baller, and he seems like an even better person. He’s literally impossible to cheer against.