Evening Update: Beto Wants Your Guns, Immigration Roadblock For Trump, Welfare Is Dying

August recess is over, and we’ve got a boat load of news.

First up, Daily Caller video columnist Maranda Finney heads on down to the Daily Caller News Foundation to talk to editor Ben Whedon about how Trump is killing the welfare state. Next, she chats with Supreme Court correspondent Kevin Daley about the latest immigration roadblock for the administration.

Finally, Finney heads back to the Daily Caller to talk with Justin Caruso about how Beto O’Rourke definitely doesn’t want to take your guns (just kidding, he totally does).

