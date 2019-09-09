Hawaii Named The Happiest State In America

The happiest state in America is apparently Hawaii.

According to a study from WalletHub, Hawaii led the way when it comes to happiness. It's followed by Utah, Minnesota, California and New Jersey.

The least happy states? Well, that'd be West Virginia, Arkansas, Alaska, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Emotional and physical well-being, work environment and community and environment were all major factors when determining the rankings.

I have to admit, I 100% understand Hawaii being at the top of the list. It’s probably not too hard to be happy when you have beautiful weather around the clock, can surf and just chill out on the beach around the clock.

However, I have some issues with other states on the list. New Jersey at five? I’ve driven through NJ. I couldn’t get out of the state fast enough. It’s like a trash can that has voting power.

Mississippi in the bottom five? I’m not really feeling that vibe either. I’ve been to Oxford, Mississippi.

Everybody I met there was happy. They were great people, and there wasn’t anything wrong with it at all. Apparently, being the home to an SEC football team didn’t factor into WalletHub’s decision making.

Sound off in the comments if you’re surprised by the top five or the states that found themselves at the bottom. Hawaii on top seems correct. After that, things get a bit shaky.