HBO Renews ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ With Danny McBride For Season 2

“The Righteous Gemstones” will return to HBO for a second season.

The news was announced on the show’s official Instagram page on Monday, and the caption read, “Stop the hate and celebrate! #TheRighteousGemstones has been renewed for a second season.” (RELATED: Watch Danny McBride In The Trailer For HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones‘)

Watch the announcement below.

This is great news, my friends. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed season one of “The Righteous Gemstones” so far.

It’s incredibly funny, and the latest project from Danny McBride that has been a certified hit. I had no doubt it would be outstanding, and it exceed my lofty expectations.

The show is honestly hysterical. It’s about a televangelist family featuring Adam Devin, John Goodman and and Walton Goggins.

It’s the definition of comedy gold. Add in some inappropriate humor, some darkness and HBO has once again found itself a gigantic hit for fans of the network to consume.

Seriously, give it a watch as soon as you can if you haven’t already started watching “The Righteous Gemstones.” You won’t regret it at all.

For those of you who are watching the show, sound off in the comments with what you think might happen in season two. I’m guessing we’ll be in for a fun time.