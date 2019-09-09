‘It: Chapter Two’ Dominates The Box Office With $185 Million Debut

“It: Chapter Two” made an obscene amount of money over the past weekend for its debut.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to the hit 2017 film earned $91 million domestically and a staggering $185 million around the globe.

Below is a live look at the New Line executives as they watched the box office numbers roll in.

I’m not surprised at all that “Chapter Two” scored such a massive debut. The first movie in the rebooted saga was highly-entertaining. (RELATED: ‘It 2‘ Teaser Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Scares)

It wasn’t what I expected, but it was damn good. It was a fun coming of age story about a killer clown. Again, not nearly as scary as I thought, but still a ton of fun.

Now, the sequel takes place years in the future after the Losers’ Club is all grown up.

I haven’t had the chance to see “Chapter Two” yet, but there’s no doubt I eventually will. It looks like it’s going to be just as fun as the first one.

Plus, Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader are in it. It’s pretty hard to have a bad film with a cast as strong as that.

For those of you who have seen the movie, sound off in the comments with your thoughts. Judging from the numbers, it seems like a lot of people really enjoyed it.