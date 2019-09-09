Jon Ossoff Running For Senate In Georgia

Former Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff announced Monday night that he would be running for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

“We have squandered trillions on endless war. We have squandered trillions on bailouts for failed banks. We have squandered trillions on tax cuts for wealthy donors. Then we’re told there’s nothing left over for the people,” Ossoff said. “The corruption must be rooted out. And Sen. David Perdue is a caricature of Washington corruption,” he said in an interview with AJC News.

“We’re in a state where one in three rural children live in poverty, where we have the worst maternal mortality in the entire country, and in a half a decade, this guy hasn’t come down from his private island to do a single town hall meeting,” Ossoff said. “He hands out favors to his donors. He runs errands for the president,” he continued. (RELATED: Most Expensive House Loser Jon Ossoff Is Considering A 2020 Senate Run In Georgia)

This comes as Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson announced in August that he will resign from the Senate, citing health reasons. (RELATED: Sen. Johnny Isakson Will Resign From Congress At The End Of The Year)

There will still be three years left on Isakson’s term when he departs office. (RELATED: Sen. Johnny Isakson Hospitalized After Serious Fall) “The bitter and divisive Democratic primary welcomes another unaccomplished, far-left candidate,” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokesperson Nathan Brand said in a statement. “Failed congressional candidate Jon Ossoff’s serial resume inflation and extreme left-wing views will fit in with the rest of the crowded Democratic primary but will stand in sharp contrast to David Perdue’s positive record of delivering results for all of Georgia.” Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will get to appoint a U.S. senator. Whoever he chooses will have to run in 2020, and then they will have to run again in 2022.

(Developing…)