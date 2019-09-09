Khloé Kardashian Says Ex-Tristan Thompson Tried To Kiss Her Before Daughter’s Birthday

Khloé Kardashian revealed that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson tried to make a move on her and kiss her the day before their daughter, True’s, first birthday party.

“I still have not spoken to Tristan ]Thompson] face-to-face. And, right now, I’m not ready to,” the 35-year-old reality star shared in the clip from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” according to E! News in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

WATCH:

“I know I’ll get to that place,” she added after she and the NBA player’s split following allegations he cheated on her with family pal, Jordyn Woods. “Right now, it’s really challenging and tough for me.” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Kardashian continued, while explaining that Thompson’s constant FaceTime and texts really had her contemplating not inviting him to their daughter’s party.

“I literally just had to block Tristan because…I’m really just sick and tired of being the bigger person,” the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star shared. “I sincerely don’t want him at True’s party and that’s not wrong of me, right?”

“It’s her dad,” Kris Jenner responded. “Just listen to me. Nobody wants to be left out of the memories that are made.”

“I know this is all really fresh for Khloe and she’s really been through a lot, but over time things will heal,” Kris added. “And she’ll be so happy about celebrating events with everybody invited.”

Khloé then explained that the night before the party she decided to let her ex visit True and when he stopped by she said the Cleveland Cavalier’s player attempted to make a move on her.

“And then he was like, ‘Can I have a hug?’ And then I one-arm hugged him and he was like, ‘One? A one-handed hug?'” Kardashian dished. “I was like, ‘That’s nice enough.’ And then he tried to kiss me and I go, ‘This is the problem with you. You can’t just take what you get.'”

“I just want him to know, ‘I’m inviting you because you’re True’s dad and I do believe you should be there,'” she added. “And I think that’s the best choice for True, that’s really it. I don’t want him to take it the wrong way. ‘Cause, sometimes I feel like if I give an inch he takes a mile.”

As previously reported, Khloé broke things off with the NBA player earlier this year following accusations that he had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s bestie, Woods.

This was after reports surfaced that Thompson had also cheated on the reality star when she was pregnant with their daughter, True Thompson in 2018.