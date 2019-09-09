LSU Beating Texas Got More Than 8 Million Viewers On ABC

LSU getting a major win over Texas on Saturday night got an insane amount of viewers.

According to TVByTheNumbers, the highly-anticipated game got 8.2 million viewers on ABC as Joe Burrow and the Tigers won 45-38 over the Longhorns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My friends, those ratings are through the roof. Oregon vs. Auburn got more than six million viewers, but the game didn’t even come close to catching the numbers from this one on Saturday night.

As I always say, it’s a great thing for America whenever college football is putting up big ratings. It’s a sign that the country is still sane and focused on things that matter.

People can squabble all they want. As long as college football is getting millions and millions of viewers, then I think everything is going to be just fine.

Plus, that was a hell of a fun game between an SEC powerhouse program and a Texas team that appears to finally be back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Sep 7, 2019 at 7:14pm PDT

We also had Matthew McConaughey involved in the mix. It’s impossible to fail when he’s providing fans with some golden entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Sep 7, 2019 at 7:32pm PDT

Hopefully, the ratings only continue to shoot up as the season goes along. Damn, it sure does feel good to have college football back.