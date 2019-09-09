Matt Patricia Coaching On Crutches Is An All-Time Football Guy Move

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia coached on crutches Sunday in a tie to the Arizona Cardinals, and it was an awesome move.

Patricia has had some health issues, and had to get surgery on an achilles tendon. That has taken away his mobility, but that didn’t stop him from being on the sidelines. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Tie The Arizona Cardinals 27-27 To Open The Season)

He found himself some crutches to coach up the guys instead of having to be in the booth. Check out a pair of photos of him from the game below.

I can’t even begin to tell you how much I love this move. Yes, the Lions didn’t win yesterday. Yes, they pissed away an 18 point lead. Yes, Darrell Bevell took one of the dumbest timeouts in the history of football.

However, you’re simply lying to yourself if you can’t admit that Patricia coaching on crutches is awesome. It’s an all-time football guy move.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Sep 8, 2019 at 4:06pm PDT

It’s going to be a long time before I’m over the loss from yesterday. It’s going to be a very long time because it was 100% avoidable.

That game should have been ours. The fact it wasn’t is embarrassing. Having said that, I love the spirit and attitude from Patricia to coach on crutches.

At least he’s sticking it out with the guys and fighting through the pain.