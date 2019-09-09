Meghan McCain Asks Sean Duffy About All The Republicans Leaving, Here’s Why He Says It’s Good News

Meghan McCain expressed her concerns to Republican Wisconsin Representative Sean Duffy about the 15 Republican representatives that are leaving this year, including Duffy, and he told her it’s actually a good thing.

The comments came Monday during the representative’s appearance on “The View” during a panel discussion about his recent announcement that he would be resigning effective this month to help care for his new baby expected in October who will be in need of more attention due due to heart complications. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

“I am concerned about the fifteen,” McCain shared. “I completely understand and respect your decision to step down, a hundred percent. I am worried about the 15 congress people leaving.”(RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Hollywood ‘Sex Strike’ For Telling Women To ‘Use Their Bodies As Bargaining Chips’)

“You and Will Hurd” she added. “That one, that’s like a stick in me. I’m such big fans. What can we do to get more conservatives elected?”

“I think you have to recognize when you look at the 15 seats, Will Hurd is the only one we are going to have a challenge with,” Duffy shared. “He’s a tough seat, but the other ones are really Republican seats and we’re gonna keep those seats and I think what’s healthy for a democracy is you have citizen legislators.”

“It’s good to have institutional knowledge, like your dad brought [John McCain],” he added. “But also bring in some new blood, and that balance always makes our government work well. And to see this transition, I think is really good.”

Dufy continued, “Think Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer have been leading the Democrat house since 2003. There’s no transition. And we’ve had John Boehner and Paul Ryan, and [Dennis] Hastert and now we have Kevin McCarthy, that new blood is good I think for the democracy and for our party.”

Duffy’s wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy agreed and noted how George Washington, “you know, left and it was the first time we saw someone give up power and go back to the farm.”