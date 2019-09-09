Melania Goes To War With ‘Epidemic’ Of Vaping

Melania Trump has turned her focus towards what she’s labeled the “growing epidemic” of the use of E-cigarettes by “our children.”

“I am deeply concerned about the growing epidemic of e-cigarette use in our children,” the first lady tweeted Monday to her millions of followers following an increase in reports of seven lung illnesses that might be connected to vaping, per the Washington Examiner. (RELATED: Melania Trump Challenges Media To Cover Opioid Crisis Over ‘Idle Gossip’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Apr 24, 2019 at 3:23pm PDT

“We need to do all we can to protect the public from tobacco-related disease and death, and prevent e-cigarettes from becoming an on-ramp to nicotine addiction for a generation of youth,” FLOTUS added while tagging the Health and Human Services in the tweet. (RELATED: Melania Announces Three-State Tour For ‘Be Best’ Campaign: Here’s Where She’s Headed)

I am deeply concerned about the growing epidemic of e-cigarette use in our children. We need to do all we can to protect the public from tobacco-related disease and death, and prevent e-cigarettes from becoming an on-ramp to nicotine addiction for a generation of youth. @HHSGov — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 9, 2019

It all comes following recent reports that the agency is investigating more than 400 cases of lung disease in some 30 plus states.

According to the report:

Five people have died of such diseases in recent weeks as of Friday, and each reported similar symptoms, including difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. State health departments have not said conclusively that vaping is the cause of the deaths and a spike in pulmonary diseases, but some believe vaping is responsible.

Since President Donald Trump was sworn into office, the first lady has been focused on the opioid crisis as part of her “Be Best” campaign.