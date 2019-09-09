MSNBC Host, Chyron Call Andrew Yang The Wrong Name

MSNBC butchered Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s name on Monday.

MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian told viewers that “John Yang” crowd-surfed at a recent campaign event. “And John Yang, living his best life, crowd surfing — Andrew Yang, excuse me — crowd surfing on the campaign trail,” Vossoughian said, as she cut to a commercial break.

MSNBC’s chyron also displayed the wrong name for the candidate. “JOHN YANG CROWD SURFS ON 2020 TRAIL,” read the chyron.

WATCH:



Esquire columnist Wesley Yang (no relation) first flagged the error on Twitter.

Andrew Yang called out NBC News earlier in September after the network left him out of a video on the 10 Democrats taking part in the next debate. “Sometimes honest mistakes happen. But NBC and MSNBC seem to omit me on the regular,” Yang wrote in a Sept. 5 tweet.

NBC News corrected that error following Yang’s criticism. (RELATED: Yang Promises Government Crackdown On ‘Misinformation’)

Media outlets have consistently covered Yang less than other Democratic candidates trailing him in the polls, an Axios analysis found.

Yang is currently sixth in the RealClearPolitics average, running ahead of high-profile candidates like New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Despite Yang’s relatively strong polling position, Axios’s analysis found that Yang ranged 14th in number of articles written about candidates, and 13th in cable news mentions.

