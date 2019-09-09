British Superstar Mya-Lecia Naylor Unintentionally Killed Herself, According To Coroner’s Report

British superstar Mya-Lecia Naylor unintentionally killed herself when she died at the age of 16-years-old earlier this year, according to the coroner’s report.

Assistant coroner, Toby Watkin, told the Daily Mail and E! News that Naylor hanged herself, but that it was death by “misadventure” and it was not intentional, per Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Superstar DJ Avicii Dead At 28)

“Death by misadventure indicates although the deceased deliberately carried out the acts, they did not intend to bring about their death,” Watkin explained, adding that the “Cloud Atlas” star died at the hospital from “fatal pressure to her neck.” (RELATED: Rapper XXXTentacion Breaks Taylor Swift Single-Day Streaming Record Following Terrible Death)

Watkin concluded, “I find she did not intend to end her own life.”

Naylor’s father, Martin Naylor, told South London Coroner’s Court that “she had not been her normal self … she was stressed about her exams.”

“She knew she needed to get on with her revision and she had plans scheduled out for her revision,” he added.

Martin continued, “I honestly believe she was just making some sort of point. I genuinely believe she did not mean to do it. It was a silly spur of the moment thing. She clearly had plans for the future.”

According to the report:

Before Naylor’s death, she had been grounded by her parents after they received a phone call from her school that her grades were slipping, the outlet said. Naylor was also told she couldn’t attend a party with friends, and instead stayed home and watched a movie with her family.

It comes following reports five months ago that the CBBC star had died after she was found dead at her home in South Norwod, South London.

As previously reported, the star of several popular children’s shows on the CBBC like “Millie Inbetween” and “Almost Never” died “after she collapsed” on April 7, per A&J Management. A message on Instagram from the network called the news of the young star’s passing “very upsetting” and welcomed her fans to send “love to her family and friends.”