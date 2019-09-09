Nick Saban Says Alabama Will Play ‘Anybody’ In Response To New Mexico State Question

Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban wants the world to know he’ll play anybody.

The six-time national champion and his team steamrolled New Mexico State this past weekend in one of the most mismatched games you'll ever seen.

He was asked afterwards about scheduling such a week opponent. According to Cecil Hurt, Saban responded with, “Why don’t you start calling around and get somebody to play us? We’ll play anybody you get to play us.”

Nick asked about scheduling New Mexico State and is miffed. “Why don’t you start calling around and get somebody to play us? We’ll play anybody you get to play us.” — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) September 7, 2019

I’m not sure I really believe Saban on this one. Anybody? They’ll play anybody? Really? If that’s true, then how come they have games this season against Duke, Southern Miss, NMSU and WCU?

Saban might be willing to play some tough teams, but let’s not pretend for a second like he gives a damn about trying to only schedule Power Five teams.

That’s not even close to being the case. He’s not the only one to blame. The entire SEC is know for weak schedules.

Now, I do give some props to Saban. Alabama will play Wisconsin twice in the coming years, which is a hell of an upgrade over their usual non-conference slate.

However, just because they’re playing Wisconsin doesn’t absolve them of their weak non-conference schedule over the years.

Saban might be willing to play anybody, but I wouldn’t say he makes a great effort to do so. Again, he’s not the only coach in that camp.

Many guys do it.

However, don’t expect me to buy the idea the Crimson Tide are all of a sudden going to get rid of the cupcakes. It’s just not going to happen, and I don’t care what Saban has to say.