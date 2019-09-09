Odell Beckham Jr. Wears $160,000 Watch During Loss To The Titans

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. rocked an insanely expensive watch during a loss to the Titans on Sunday.

According to Darren Rovell, the star receiver wore a Richard Mille 011 Orange Storm, which costs a staggering $160,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Odell wore the Richard Mille 011 Orange Storm watch on the field today. 30 pieces were made in 2014, retailed for $160,000 each. pic.twitter.com/PO6kw0IPK5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 9, 2019

Look, it’s really this simple. Number one, you shouldn’t be wearing a watch that costs the price of a nice boat in a contact sport.

I can’t believe that actually needs to be said, but here we are. You’re just asking for something to get broken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Sep 8, 2019 at 4:03am PDT

Secondly, and much more importantly, you can’t try to flex on a team by wearing a $160,000 watch, and then proceed to get blown out by 30.

That might be among the most embarrassing moves imaginable. The Browns didn’t just lose to the Titans. They got annihilated on every singe level.

Baker Mayfield completely collapsed in this one. 3 INTs in the 4th quarter, last one was a pick-6 and now losing 43-13. They are 3 minutes left in the game.pic.twitter.com/0mXNcbNkmt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2019

You just can’t lose if you’re going to pull a move like this one. You just can’t do it. It’s also just another sign the Browns are nothing more than an absolute circus.

After months of nonstop hype, they finally took the field and got torched. The whole team looked awful. I really hope Beckham felt good about his watch choice because it certainly didn’t do a damn thing to help the team win.