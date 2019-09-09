Patrick Mahomes Tries To Throw Another No-Look Pass, Fails Miserably

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tried to throw another no-look pass against the Jaguars on Sunday, and it didn’t go well.

The young gunslinger had Travis Kelce wide open in the end zone for what should have been an incredibly easily touchdown pass.

Instead, Mahomes tried to get too saucy with it, and launched the ball a mile over Kelce’s head when he didn’t even look at him before throwing.

Give the play a watch below.

Mahomes already getting tricky with it pic.twitter.com/8A7WmEPDy3 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 8, 2019

The reigning NFL MVP seemed to have a good sense of humor about the mistake, and tweeted late Sunday afternoon that he owed his star tight end lunch after missing the pass.

I owe @tkelce lunch or something for that https://t.co/m1Gwh8Nzmk — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 8, 2019

For those of you who don’t remember, Mahomes is known for tossing dimes without having to look, and he’s done it several times before.

A closer look at @PatrickMahomes5 no-look pass. What ya’ looking at? Thank to @kmbc photographer, Cliff Irwin for capturing this. pic.twitter.com/RMf38SEKbl — Len Jennings (@lenjenningsKMBC) December 10, 2018

Well, I guess it can’t work 100% of the time. Next time he has a wide open player in the end zone, Mahomes might just want to consider making the easy throw.

There’s no need to get too fancy with it if you don’t have to look the defense off of the receiver, which was the situation here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Sep 8, 2019 at 3:34pm PDT

Despite missing that pass, there’s no doubt Mahomes is still an absolute stud. He obliterated the Jags on Sunday and it looks like he’s ready to have another monster season.