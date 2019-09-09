Philadelphia Eagles Fans Reportedly Get Into Fight With 76ers Player Mike Scott In Wild Viral Video

Fans rocking Philadelphia Eagles gear reportedly got into an ugly fight with 76ers player Mike Scott in a recent viral video.

In a video posted Sunday afternoon on Twitter by Barstool Sports, Eagles fans appeared to attack Scott, who was wearing a Redskins jersey.

It’s not clear what kicked off the altercation, but it’s clear as day that it escalated too far. According to ESPN, the NBA player wasn’t injured in the dust up.

Watch the absurd video below.

How ready are Eagles fans for this season? They’re already fighting Philadelphia 76er Mike Scott for wearing a Redskins jersey pic.twitter.com/iYenL28bnr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2019

Now, this would be a very easy situation for me to trash Eagles fans. I could easily point out how Philadelphia fans are believed to be trashy, gross and uneducated. I could point out how attacking an NBA player from your own city is among the dumbest things you could ever do.

A younger David Hookstead might have taken the opportunity to remind people how awful the city of Philly is. I'm not going to bring up that stuff today. There's no need to remind everybody just how awful Eagles fans are.

Plus, I've actually met a few fans of the Eagles who are nice and passionate football fans. Believe it or not, they're not all like the people in the video above.

Having said that, you have to be a gigantic idiot to get into a brawl at a sporting event. I’ve said it a billion times, and I apparently need to say it again. You’re an even bigger idiot if you go after a pro athlete, who is almost certainly going to physically dominate you.

People are at the game to enjoy a few beers, spend time with their people and support their team. They’re not there to get punched in the face.

Do better, Eagles fans. Do much better. You’re not exactly doing a great job at debunking the reputation I refused to reference above.

Props to me for being the bigger man and not taking the opportunity to dunk all over Philly today. Just try to be better.